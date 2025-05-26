Countdown to Zscaler (ZS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Zscaler (ZS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, indicating a decline of 14.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $666.11 million, representing an increase of 20.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zscaler metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Direct Customers' at $76.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Channel Partners' stands at $589.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Billings' reaching $792.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $628.04 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining Performance Obligations' should arrive at $4.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.82 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate' will reach 115.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 116%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zscaler here>>>



Shares of Zscaler have demonstrated returns of +17.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.