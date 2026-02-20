Countdown to Zoom (ZM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zoom Communications (ZM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Zoom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific (APAC)' to come in at $150.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)' will reach $195.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $886.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Enterprise Customers' at 187,139 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 192,600 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' should arrive at 4,431 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,088 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' should come in at $2.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' of $4.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' reaching $1.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Zoom have returned +7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, ZM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

