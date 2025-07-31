Countdown to Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis (ZTS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.4 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoetis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' will reach $21.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Livestock' reaching $625.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Companion Animal' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by major product category- Vaccines' of $451.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by major product category- Parasiticides' stands at $638.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by major product category- Medicated feed additives' at $5.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -93.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' to reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International- Livestock' should arrive at $438.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal' should come in at $618.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' will likely reach $202.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Zoetis shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

