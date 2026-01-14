Countdown to Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Zions (ZION) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $864.41 million, increasing 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 61.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $82.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $330.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $298.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should arrive at 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonaccrual Loan' will reach $325.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $297.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Total risk-based capital ratio' to come in at 13.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' reaching 11.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.0% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $181.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Commercial account fees' stands at $47.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other customer-related fees' to reach $14.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Card fees' at $24.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.00 million.

Shares of Zions have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

