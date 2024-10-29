Countdown to Zimmer (ZBH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zimmer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Knees' will reach $737.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $153.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- S.E.T' to come in at $440.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Hips' of $477.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Knees- International' to reach $310.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Hips- International' at $227.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- International' reaching $751.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Hips- United States' should come in at $248.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- United States' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Knees- United States' should arrive at $428.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Zimmer have returned -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, ZBH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

