Countdown to Yum (YUM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum Brands (YUM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' to reach $894.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $264.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pizza Hut Division' stands at $261.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Taco Bell Division' will reach $836.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' at 5.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Habit Burger Grill Division' will likely reach 312 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 303 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Habit Burger Grill Division' reaching 83 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Total' should arrive at 64,039 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61,272 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned' of 1,635 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,365 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License' to come in at 62,404 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59,907 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - KFC Division' should come in at 511 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 482 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' will reach 34,176 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,887 .

Yum shares have witnessed a change of -6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YUM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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