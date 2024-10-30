Countdown to Yum China (YUMC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, indicating an increase of 15.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.08 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Yum China metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees' will reach $109.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise fees and income' to reach $28.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Company sales' will reach $2.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $32.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Pizza Hut' at $622.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- KFC' stands at $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'No of Restaurants - Total' will reach 15,833. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,102.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC' should arrive at -1.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Total' of -2.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

Analysts expect 'No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut' to come in at 3,603. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,202.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'No of Restaurants - Others' should come in at 1,003. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 983.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'No of Restaurants - KFC' will likely reach 11,227. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,917.



Yum China shares have witnessed a change of -6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YUMC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

