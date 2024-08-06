Countdown to Yeti (YETI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yeti (YETI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $456.69 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yeti metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' stands at $193.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' will reach $252.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Other' should come in at $13.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' will reach $205.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' at $252.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- United States' of $384.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- International' to reach $74.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>



Yeti shares have witnessed a change of +1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YETI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.