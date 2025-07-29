Countdown to Xylem (XYL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem (XYL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Xylem metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' will reach $509.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Applied Water' stands at $459.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' will reach $639.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water Solutions and Services' at $605.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' to come in at $124.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' of $80.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services' should arrive at $98.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' will reach $84.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Xylem have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, XYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

