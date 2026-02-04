Countdown to XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect XPO (XPO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain XPO metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- European Transportation Segment' to reach $798.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' reaching $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating ratio' will reach 84.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of working days' to come in at 61 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments per day' at 48,023 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,109 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' should come in at $26.21 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.84 .

The consensus estimate for 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' stands at $30.54 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average weight per shipment' should arrive at $1294.3 pounds. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1332.0 pounds in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue per shipment' of $397.50 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $382.32 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pounds per day' will reach 62 millions of pounds. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65 millions of pounds.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' will reach $30.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' will likely reach $268.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $280.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

