Countdown to XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that XPO (XPO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 41.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.28 billion, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific XPO metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- European Transportation Segment' stands at $881.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted operating ratio' of 80.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of working days' will reach 64 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipments per day' reaching 51,843 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50,782 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' will reach $26.08 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.99 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' to reach $32.43 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.23 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average weight per shipment' to come in at $1311.4 pounds. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1335.0 pounds.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue per shipment' will likely reach $424.75 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $384.13 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pounds per day' at 68 millions of pounds. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68 millions of pounds in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' should come in at $42.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' should arrive at $366.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $300.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of XPO have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, XPO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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