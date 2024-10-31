Countdown to Wynn (WYNN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.73 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wynn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' will likely reach $211.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' stands at $619.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' to reach $344.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Wynn Palace' will reach $553.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas' should arrive at 89.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' of $597.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $607.61 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas' should come in at $502.85. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $463 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $1.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.64 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas' at $451.94. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $417 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Table Games Win - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $142.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - Mass market' reaching 238. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 244.

Analysts expect 'Table Drop - Wynn Palace - Mass market' to come in at $1.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.73 billion.



Wynn shares have witnessed a change of -3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WYNN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

