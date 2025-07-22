Countdown to Wyndham (WH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Hotels (WH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $387.31 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wyndham metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' will reach $149.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' to reach $159.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' at $33.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' should arrive at $42.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Rooms' will reach 919,612 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 884,900 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total RevPAR' will reach $45.57 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.99 .

Over the past month, Wyndham shares have recorded returns of +8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WH will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

