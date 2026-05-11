Countdown to Wolverine (WWW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Wolverine World Wide (WWW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $446.78 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wolverine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Active Group' will reach $364.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $11.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Work Group' should come in at $72.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Shares of Wolverine have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WWW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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