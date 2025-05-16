Countdown to Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com (WIX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28.7%. Revenues are expected to be $471.78 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wix.com metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Business Solutions' will reach $135.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $336.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' reaching $1.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' to come in at $142.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $122.64 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' should come in at $368.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $334.64 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' at $42.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.58 million.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' to reach $283.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $252.16 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wix.com here>>>



Shares of Wix.com have experienced a change of +14.5% in the past month compared to the +9.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.