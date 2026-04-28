Countdown to Wingstop (WING) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop (WING) will report quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $187.12 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wingstop metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' will reach $85.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' stands at $34.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advertising fees' will reach $66.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total System-wide Restaurants' should arrive at 3,160 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,689 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Franchise Restaurants' will likely reach 3,103 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,638 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' reaching 58 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' should come in at 501 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 388 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Domestic Restaurants' of 2,661 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,301 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity' at 2,604 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,250 .

Analysts forecast 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' to reach 29 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'New Restaurant Openings' will reach 106 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 127 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity' to come in at 77 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96 .

Over the past month, Wingstop shares have recorded returns of +14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WING will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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