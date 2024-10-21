Countdown to Wex (WEX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Wex (WEX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.43 per share, indicating an increase of 9.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $690.17 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' at $138.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Benefits' to come in at $185.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Mobility' will reach $368.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing' stands at $115.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Payment processing' should come in at $318.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate Payments - Purchase volume' will reach $27.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Benefits - Purchase volume' should arrive at $1.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.50 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobility - Payment processing transactions' reaching 149.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 144.6 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobility - Average US fuel price' will reach $3.7 per gallon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.97 $/gal.

Analysts forecast 'Mobility - Payment processing $ of fuel' to reach 14,617.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.95 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Benefits - Average number of SaaS accounts' will likely reach 21. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobility - Payment processing gallons of fuel' of 3,850.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Wex shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

