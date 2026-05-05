Countdown to Western Midstream (WES) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Western Midstream (WES) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $994.13 million, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Western Midstream metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day' to reach . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput' reaching . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

The consensus estimate for 'Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day' stands at . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment' will reach . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin' should come in at . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin' should arrive at 2,836.23 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,190.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin' will reach 261.64 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 256.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin' will likely reach 95.55 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments' of 99.41 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 103.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other' to come in at 36.16 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin' will reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Over the past month, Western Midstream shares have recorded returns of +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WES will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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