Countdown to West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $794.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some West Pharmaceutical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Contract-Manufactured Products' will reach $144.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Proprietary Products' should come in at $648.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Change in Organic Revenue' to reach 1.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Proprietary Products' of $257.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $250.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Contract-Manufactured Products' stands at $25.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.90 million.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical have demonstrated returns of -8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WST is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.