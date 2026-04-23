Countdown to Welltower (WELL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Welltower (WELL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.22 billion, increasing 32.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Welltower metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should come in at $43.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income' to reach $528.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income' of $24.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $566.68 million.

Welltower shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WELL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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