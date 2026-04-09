Countdown to Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, indicating an increase of 23.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.73 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wells Fargo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $1935.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1752.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 65.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios' should arrive at 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Book value per common share' to reach $53.85 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $8.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net loan charge-offs' to come in at $1.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach' at 10.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should come in at 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonaccrual loans' will reach $8.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.98 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio - Standardized Approach' will likely reach 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $12.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $9.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wells Fargo have demonstrated returns of +10.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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