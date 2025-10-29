Countdown to WEC Energy (WEC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, WEC Energy Group (WEC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific WEC Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin' of $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois' will reach $177.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Total Utility Operations' will likely reach $1.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States' stands at $58.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Over the past month, WEC Energy shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

