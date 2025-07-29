Countdown to WEC Energy (WEC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from WEC Energy Group (WEC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, indicating an increase of 6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.86 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific WEC Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois' will likely reach $274.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Total Utility Operations' reaching $1.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure' to reach $189.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States' of $79.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Over the past month, WEC Energy shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

