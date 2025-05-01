Countdown to WEC Energy (WEC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from WEC Energy Group (WEC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, indicating an increase of 11.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.82 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific WEC Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin' will likely reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois' at $674.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Total Utility Operations' stands at $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure' will reach $182.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States' reaching $196.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.



WEC Energy shares have witnessed a change of +0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WEC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

