Countdown to Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wayfair (W) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 138.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.18 billion, increasing 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wayfair metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' at $380.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' will likely reach $2.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders Delivered' should arrive at 10,325.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,300 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Order Value' will reach $307.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $307 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Active Customers' will reach 22,462.38 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,800 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' of $531.84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $545 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders From Repeat Customers' reaching 8.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Orders by Repeat Customers' to reach 80.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wayfair here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Wayfair have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, W carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

