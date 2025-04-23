Countdown to Waste Management (WM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management (WM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.11 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Waste Management metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Recycling' will reach $442.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company' will reach 16.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company' should come in at 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Management here>>>



Shares of Waste Management have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the -6.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

