Countdown to Waste Connections (WCN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Waste Connections (WCN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.39 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Waste Connections metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' will likely reach $140.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' stands at $51.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling' will reach $65.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection' should come in at $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total collection' to come in at $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Recycling' reaching $70.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- E&P' will reach $141.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' of $359.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' should arrive at $501.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Central' at $429.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' will reach $447.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Western' to reach $444.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

