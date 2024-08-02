Countdown to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 64.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.07 billion, representing a decrease of 2.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 66.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Warner Bros. Discovery metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total' will reach $2.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total' should come in at $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total' of $5.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other' should arrive at $272.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution' reaching $5.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising' will likely reach $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Content' stands at $121.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -70.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other' to reach $6.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Advertising' to come in at $205.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +69.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Distribution' at $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total DTC Subscribers' will reach 101,018.80 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.8 million in the same quarter last year.



