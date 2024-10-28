Countdown to Vulcan (VMC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Vulcan Materials (VMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.07 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vulcan metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Aggregates' should arrive at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Concrete' at $187.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Asphalt' to reach $368.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' will reach $21.20. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.29 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' of 59,740.56 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63,900 KTon.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' will likely reach 4,039.63 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,000 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' stands at 1,011.27 KCuYd. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,100 KCuYd.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' to come in at $79.82. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.22.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' should come in at $181.93. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $169.98 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Aggregates' will reach $545.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $508.40 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' reaching $64.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Concrete' will reach $12.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Vulcan have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

