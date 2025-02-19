Countdown to Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 38.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $223.18 million, exhibiting an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Viper Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Natural Gas Income' stands at $4.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -38.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural Gas Liquids Income' should arrive at $21.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Oil income' of $191.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Royalty income' will reach $210.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily combined volumes' at 54,471.87 BOE/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43,783 BOE/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids' will likely reach $20.09. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.47.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production - Crude Oil' will reach 2,729.34 MBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,257 MBBL in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average sales prices - Crude Oil' to reach $70.48. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.65.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Production' should come in at 4,932.60 MBOE. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,028 MBOE in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Production - NGL' to come in at 1,095.69 MBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 884 MBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Production - Natural Gas' will reach 6,646.17 MMcf. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,321 MMcf in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average sales prices - Oil, hedged' reaching $68.92. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.56 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Viper Energy have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VNOM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

