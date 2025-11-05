Countdown to Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viatris (VTRS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.65 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Viatris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Net Sales' to reach $3.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' should come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' of $549.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- JANZ' to come in at $302.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Greater China' at $578.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $11.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' will likely reach $140.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' should arrive at $409.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' will reach $148.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' reaching $148.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

