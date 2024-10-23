Countdown to V.F. (VFC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. (VFC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.84 billion, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain V.F. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Active' will reach $917.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Work' to come in at $223.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Outdoor' should arrive at $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Brand- Dickies' will likely reach $151.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' at $453.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' stands at $616.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' should come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to reach $941.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' reaching $423.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment profit (loss)- Work' of $14.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor' will reach $264.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $296.75 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of V.F. have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, VFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

