Countdown to Ventas (VTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ventas (VTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.58 billion, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' to come in at $228.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will likely reach $2.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased properties' reaching $124.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $352.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Income from loans and investments' to reach $6.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +52.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $357.66 million.

Over the past month, shares of Ventas have returned -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, VTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.