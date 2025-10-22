Countdown to Valley National (VLY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valley National (VLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 44.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $512.75 million, increasing 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Valley National metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 55.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $58.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.65 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-interest Income' should come in at $62.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.67 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income - FTE' to come in at $450.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $411.81 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bank owned life insurance' will reach $4.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.39 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth management and trust fees' stands at $15.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.13 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service charges on deposit accounts' of $13.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $449.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $410.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other non-interest (loss) income' should arrive at $10.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.21 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fees from loan servicing' will reach $3.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Valley National have experienced a change of -5.1% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VLY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.