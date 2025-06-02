Countdown to Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts (MTN) to post quarterly earnings of $10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vail Resorts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' will reach $89.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' reaching $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Owned hotel rooms' to reach $15.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' should arrive at $58.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift' will reach $758.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' at $163.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' of $110.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Mountain - Total skier visits' to come in at 8.6 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.94 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' will likely reach $214.69. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215.53 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' will reach $170.86. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.25 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mountain - ETP' should come in at $88.50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.38 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Vail Resorts have demonstrated returns of +14% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

