Countdown to U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.33 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some U.S. Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 57.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will likely reach $620.79 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $614.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value per common share' reaching $37.16 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.19 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.79 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.83 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Leverage ratio' to reach 8.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 12.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.83 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)' should come in at $4.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.18 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Mortgage banking revenue' stands at $166.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other- noninterest income' should arrive at $213.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Capital markets revenue' of $414.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $364.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have experienced a change of +1.1% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

