Countdown to Upbound Group (UPBD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Upbound Group (UPBD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 24.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Upbound Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees' will reach $6.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales' of $21.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -16% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Store revenues- Total' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales' will reach $14.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales' should arrive at $151.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees' to come in at $845.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Upbound Group here>>>



Over the past month, Upbound Group shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPBD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.