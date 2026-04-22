Countdown to Universal Health Services (UHS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Universal Health Services (UHS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will reach $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' stands at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Admissions - Acute - Same facility basis' will likely reach 88,434 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85,244 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Admissions - Behavioral health' to come in at 118,679 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 117,788 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' at $352.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $337.68 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' of $259.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $254.79 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Universal Health Services shares have recorded returns of -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UHS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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