Countdown to Universal Display (OLED) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Universal Display Corp. (OLED) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, indicating an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $160.13 million, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Universal Display metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Material sales' stands at $91.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contract research services' should come in at $3.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Royalty and license fees' will reach $65.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Universal Display have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLED is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

