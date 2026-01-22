Countdown to UnitedHealth (UNH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 69.3%. Revenues are expected to be $113.26 billion, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some UnitedHealth metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment and other income' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -28.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services' to reach $9.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- UnitedHealthcare- Employer & Individual- Global' should come in at $829.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Products' stands at $13.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Commercial - Domestic' will reach 30.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.73 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Risk-based' will reach 8.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.85 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Fee-based' will likely reach 21.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Community and Senior' of 20.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.62 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' will reach 8.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' at 4.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.34 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Medicare Part D stand-alone' should arrive at 2.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical' to come in at 50.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50.68 million in the same quarter last year.

UnitedHealth shares have witnessed a change of +6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

