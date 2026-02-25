Countdown to United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $378.07 million, exhibiting a decrease of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Parks & Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and other' at $173.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Admissions' will likely reach $208.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Admissions per capita' will reach $42.23 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.61 .

Analysts predict that the 'Attendance' will reach 4,869 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,881 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue per capita' will reach $77.53 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.75 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'In-Park per capita spending' to reach $35.29 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.14 .

Shares of United Parks & Resorts have demonstrated returns of -6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PRKS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

