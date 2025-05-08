Countdown to United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 35.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $293.9 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Parks & Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Food, merchandise and other' will likely reach $131.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Admissions' at $163.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue per capita' will reach $87.12. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86.21.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attendance' should come in at 3,370. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,450 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Admissions per capita' should arrive at $48.42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.06.

Analysts forecast 'In-Park per capita spending' to reach $39.04. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.15.



Over the past month, shares of United Parks & Resorts have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Currently, PRKS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS)

