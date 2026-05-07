Countdown to Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Under Armour (UAA) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 62.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.17 billion, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 25% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Under Armour metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' should arrive at $267.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' should come in at $85.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' reaching $786.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' will reach $24.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' of $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- North America' will reach $648.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' to reach $176.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- EMEA' will likely reach $301.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Latin America' to come in at $49.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Doors' stands at 452 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 441 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'International Total Doors Count' will reach 255 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 246 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America Total Doors Count' at 197 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 195 .

Over the past month, shares of Under Armour have returned +7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. Currently, UAA carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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