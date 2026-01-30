Countdown to Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uber Technologies (UBER) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 75.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Uber metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Mobility' will reach $8.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Freight' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Delivery' to reach $4.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $883.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' should come in at $7.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $4.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Total' at $53.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.20 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will likely reach 198 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 171 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trips' will reach 3,704 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,068 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' of $24.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.13 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' reaching $27.07 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Uber have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

