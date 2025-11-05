Countdown to Tyson (TSN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Tyson Foods (TSN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.91 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tyson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Chicken' to reach $4.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Beef' should arrive at $5.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- International/Other' will reach $612.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Prepared Foods' reaching $2.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Pork' will likely reach $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork' stands at $23.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' at $13.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' should come in at $212.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $205.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' of $346.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356.00 million.

Over the past month, Tyson shares have recorded returns of -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

