Countdown to Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Tyler Technologies (TYL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share, indicating an increase of 16.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $556.02 million, representing an increase of 8.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyler Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscriptions' at $366.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services' stands at $63.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Recurring' will reach $478.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware and other' will reach $7.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' will reach $6.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Maintenance' of $112.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' should arrive at $77.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Hardware and other' to reach $3.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties' reaching $5.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tyler Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, TYL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.