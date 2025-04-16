Countdown to Trustmark (TRMK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark (TRMK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $196.3 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trustmark metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 64.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonaccrual LHFI' to reach $85.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $98.35 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $92.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $105.97 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' of $16.70 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.09 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $153.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $132.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest income' reaching $48.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.35 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $155.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $136.20 million.



Over the past month, Trustmark shares have recorded returns of -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRMK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

