Countdown to TransMedics (TMDX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransMedics (TMDX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $147.37 million, exhibiting an increase of 28.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransMedics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' to reach $4.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' stands at $108.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' will reach $32.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $142.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' should come in at $4.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

TransMedics shares have witnessed a change of -17.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

