Countdown to Traeger (COOK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Traeger (COOK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, indicating an increase of 112.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $164.62 million, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Traeger metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Grills' to reach $62.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Consumables' of $26.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Accessories' will reach $75.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Traeger have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COOK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

