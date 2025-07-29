Countdown to Tradeweb (TW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Tradeweb Markets (TW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating an increase of 22.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $510.25 million, representing an increase of 26% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tradeweb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' reaching $201.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' will likely reach $378.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' should arrive at $4.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed' of $68.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' should come in at $2535.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1922.27 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' will reach $1434.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1249.47 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' at $1035.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $621.84 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' to come in at $26.49 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.26 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' will reach $39.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' will reach $18.10 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.39 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' stands at $548.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $462.34 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' to reach $43.87 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.33 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Tradeweb have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

